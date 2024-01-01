IP Address

The Internet Protocol (IP) knows each logical host interface by a number, the so-called IP address. On any given network, this number must be unique among all the host interfaces that communicate through this network. Users of the Internet are sometimes given a host name in addition to their numerical IP address by their Internet service provider.

The IP addresses of users browsing the world wide web are used to enable communications with the server of the web site. Also, it is usually in the header of email messages one sends. In fact, for all programs that utilize the TCP/IP protocol, the sender IP address and destination IP address are required in order to establish communications and send data.

IPv6 - IP version 6

IPv6 is version 6 of the Internet Protocol; it was initially called IP Next Generation (IPng) when it was picked as the winner in the IETF's IPng selection process. IPv6 is intended to replace the previous standard, IPv4, which only supports up to about 4 billion (4 x 109) addresses, whereas IPv6 supports up to about 3.4 x 1038 (340 undecillion) addresses.

